Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

