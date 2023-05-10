Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.99 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.16 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008823 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,751,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.