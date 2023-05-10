Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.98. 6,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 26,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.
The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
