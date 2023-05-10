Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $773.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.62 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.83-$0.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.88.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ RPD traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $44.25. 4,360,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,257. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

