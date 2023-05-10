Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,381 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $85,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.17.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $211.40 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.