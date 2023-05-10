Raymond James & Associates Has $70.65 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in General Mills were worth $70,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

