Raymond James & Associates Purchases 7,578 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott International worth $63,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $178.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

