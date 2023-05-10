Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Paychex worth $65,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

