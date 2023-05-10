Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IQVIA worth $99,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in IQVIA by 570.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,482 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.