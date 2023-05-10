Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 332,395 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $106,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 830,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 137,880 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 324,803 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

