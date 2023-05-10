Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.03% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $59,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 918.9% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 181,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $137.55.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

