Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $71.62 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

