Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $79.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $79,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

