Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815,354 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $64,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

OMFL opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.