Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 126,531 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $61,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

