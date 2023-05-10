Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,344 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $75,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VBR opened at $155.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

