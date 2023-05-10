Raymond James Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($1.05). The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

In related news, Director William John Cox acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,796.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

