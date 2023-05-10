REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading Up 0.8%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 9,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered REC Silicon ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60.

REC Silicon ASA ( OTCMKTS:RNWEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter.

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

