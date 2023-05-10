Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Regis Stock Up 1.9 %
RGS stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Regis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
