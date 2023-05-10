Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Regis Stock Up 1.9 %

RGS stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Regis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Regis

About Regis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Regis by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regis by 392.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Regis in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Featured Stories

