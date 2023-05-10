Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Purchases $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 181,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,194. The stock has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.