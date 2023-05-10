Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Purchases $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. 181,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,194. The stock has a market cap of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $11.30.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.