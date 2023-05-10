Request Price Tops $0.0896 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $89.61 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.91 or 0.99991337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08853342 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $998,159.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.