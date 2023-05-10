Research Analysts Set Expectations for Colliers International Group Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CIG)

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion.

In other Colliers International Group news, Director Robert Hemming sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.19, for a total value of C$3,216,990.00. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.59, for a total value of C$94,554.00. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.19, for a total transaction of C$3,216,990.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,898.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

