ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 12th (NASDAQ:RETO)

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 12th.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock remained flat at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

