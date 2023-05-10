Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.65

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1859741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,916 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after buying an additional 953,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after buying an additional 442,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.