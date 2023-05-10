RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$537.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.92 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

NYSE RNG traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,680,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,805. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,316,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after purchasing an additional 175,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

