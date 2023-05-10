RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.19-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.19-3.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.48.

RingCentral Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RNG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. 2,940,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,759. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

