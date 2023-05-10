Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $30.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Squarespace Price Performance

SQSP opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

