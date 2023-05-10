Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $84.38 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $18,167,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $461.49. The company had a trading volume of 350,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,317. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $467.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.