Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

RGT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. 14,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.