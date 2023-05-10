Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 3.9%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 10,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 4,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

