Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 336,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Salesforce by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,481 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,926. The firm has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 958.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $206.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.