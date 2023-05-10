SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Hits $13,837.94

SALT (SALT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $13,837.94 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.91 or 0.99991337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02975124 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,342.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

