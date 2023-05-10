Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €287.50 ($315.93) and last traded at €289.50 ($318.13). 3,183 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €291.00 ($319.78).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €309.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €321.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

