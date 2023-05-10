SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 7,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,252. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

