Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.45

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €144.45 ($158.74) and traded as high as €159.12 ($174.86). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €158.64 ($174.33), with a volume of 711,449 shares changing hands.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

