Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the April 15th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.1 %

SBGSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $35.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.5326 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.54%.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

