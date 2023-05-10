Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lowered by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,542,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,280,000 after purchasing an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHM traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 101,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,587. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.83.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

