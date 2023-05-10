Seaboard Co. (SEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

SEB opened at $3,820.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,860.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3,830.41. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,296.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $192.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

