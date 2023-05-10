SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEGXF shares. Barclays cut SEGRO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.11) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.67) to GBX 975 ($12.30) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.88) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $993.75.

SEGRO Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

