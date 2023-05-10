Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.23. 47,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 45,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 70,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.