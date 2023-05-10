Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.23. 47,312 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 45,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.26%.
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
