Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 12,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 32,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

