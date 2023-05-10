Short Interest in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Decreases By 93.2%

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Accretion Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Accretion Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,161. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENER. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 292.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 125.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

