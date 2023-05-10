Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 200.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.
