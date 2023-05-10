Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 200.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,558. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

