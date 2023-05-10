Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Grows By 216.7%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALPA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 5,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.83.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 94.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.
