Short Interest in American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Decreases By 59.0%

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

American Strategic Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. American Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $88.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 2,448 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $30,942.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 529,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,982 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $25,409.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 534,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,341.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 21,282 shares of company stock worth $230,216 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

About American Strategic Investment

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Articles

