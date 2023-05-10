Short Interest in Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Grows By 300.0%

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $24.95 on Wednesday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.3072 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

