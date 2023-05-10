Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Drops By 89.2%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,354,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 568,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARYE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 4,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

