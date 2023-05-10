Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Drops By 96.2%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 343,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.00.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Further Reading

