Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 98.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BONXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

About Bonterra Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.