Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 98.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BONXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Bonterra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.94.
About Bonterra Resources
