Short Interest in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Increases By 163.2%

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the April 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CADL remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.